Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Fast and powerful drying for professional results Fast and powerful drying for professional results Fast and powerful drying for professional results
      -{discount-value}

      DryCare Pro Hairdryer

      BHD272/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast and powerful drying for professional results

      Philips Pro hairdryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and professional results. It also features the ThermoProtect setting for optimal temperature to protect from overheating.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      DryCare
      - {discount-value}

      DryCare

      Pro Hairdryer

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Fast and powerful drying for professional results

      • Powerful AC motor
      • 2100 W drying power
      • High air speed up to 130 km/h (99 mph)*
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Philips Pro hairdryer has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and effective results.

      2100 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      2100 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      This 2100 W Pro hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes your drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

      9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

      9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

      The 9 mm opening of the concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachment for brushing while drying and styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        9 mm

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-Box weight
        0.975 kg
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        0.728 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2100  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        AC
        Colour/Finish
        Black and Lagoon green
        Drying speed
        up to 130 km/h*

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Test in Philips lab in the Netherlands, 2018. Tested without a nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.