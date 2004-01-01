Search terms

      Philips Pro hairdryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and professional results. It also features the ThermoProtect setting for optimal temperature to protect from overheating.

        Fast and powerful drying for professional results

        • Powerful AC motor
        • 2200 W drying power
        • High air speed up to 130 km/h (99 mph)*
        • 2 x more ions** for shiny hair
        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Philips Pro hairdryer has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and effective results.

        2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

        2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

        This 2200 W Pro hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes your drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

        2 x more ions** for shiny, frizz-free hair

        2 x more ions** for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine. Ionic care comes from an advanced ioniser that releases two times more ions** compared to a standard ioniser, enabling every strand of hair to be cared for from all angles.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

        9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

        9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

        The 9 mm opening of the concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachment for brushing while drying and styling.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser's fine textured pins will add volume, maximise thickness and bounce and help to shape curls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          ThermoProtect setting
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Nozzle
          9 mm

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-Box weight
          1.061 kg
          Product weight (excl. pack)
          0.728 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2 m
          Power
          2200 W
          Voltage
          220 V
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz
          Wattage
          2200 W
          Motor
          AC
          Colour/Finish
          Black and Violet
          Drying speed
          up to 130 km/h (99 mph)*

        • Features

          Heat/Speed settings
          6

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          Volume diffuser

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          2 x ions

            • Test in Philips lab in the Netherlands, 2018. Tested without nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings.
            • * Tested in lab in China, 2018. Compared against Philips BHD176.
