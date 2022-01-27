2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful AC motor
2200 W drying power
High air speed up to 130 km/h (99 mph)*
2 x more ions** for shiny hair
Philips Pro hairdryer has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and effective results.
This 2200 W Pro hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes your drying and styling experience quicker and easier.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.
4.7
of 5
128
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Kritische koper
27/01/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijne föhn, werkt goed en snel.
Fijne föhn, welke goed in de hand ligt, goed te doseren is en met de diffuser heel goed werkt.
Pros
Licht, handzaam, goede werking met voldoende warme lucht
Cons
Geen.
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
Evi Janssen
08/02/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Zeer krachtige föhn.
De föhn blaast zeer krachtig, warme lucht. Verder zijn er meerdere blaas standen. Minpuntje, hij is wat zwaar.
Pros
Mooie krachtige föhn, blaas zeer warme lucht. Er zijn meerdere blaas standen.
Cons
Is wat zwaar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
Jantjedebloem
12/09/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijne fohn
Zeer fijne föhn , koude stand en 2 warme standen , je kunt gericht föhnen
Pros
Niet te zwaar , fijne föhnmond om gericht te föhnen
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn
Test in Philips lab in the Netherlands, 2018. Tested without nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings.
Tested in lab in China, 2018. Compared against Philips BHD176.