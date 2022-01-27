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  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results
  • Fast and powerful drying for professional results

Discontinued

DryCarePro Hairdryer

BHD274/03

4.7
| (128) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Fast and powerful drying for professional results
Philips Pro hairdryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and professional results. It also features the ThermoProtect setting for optimal temperature to protect from overheating.
See all benefits

Fast and powerful drying for professional results

  • Powerful AC motor

  • 2200 W drying power

  • High air speed up to 130 km/h (99 mph)*

  • 2 x more ions** for shiny hair

Fast drying, powerful AC motor

Fast drying, powerful AC motor

Philips Pro hairdryer has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and effective results.

2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

This 2200 W Pro hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes your drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

128

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

27/01/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fijne föhn, werkt goed en snel.

Fijne föhn, welke goed in de hand ligt, goed te doseren is en met de diffuser heel goed werkt.

Pros

Licht, handzaam, goede werking met voldoende warme lucht

Cons

Geen.

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

08/02/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer krachtige föhn.

De föhn blaast zeer krachtig, warme lucht. Verder zijn er meerdere blaas standen. Minpuntje, hij is wat zwaar.

Pros

Mooie krachtige föhn, blaas zeer warme lucht. Er zijn meerdere blaas standen.

Cons

Is wat zwaar.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

12/09/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fijne fohn

Zeer fijne föhn , koude stand en 2 warme standen , je kunt gericht föhnen

Pros

Niet te zwaar , fijne föhnmond om gericht te föhnen

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare BHD274/00 Pro-föhn

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Disclaimers

  1. Test in Philips lab in the Netherlands, 2018. Tested without nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings.

  2. Tested in lab in China, 2018. Compared against Philips BHD176.