BHD512/20
Fast drying with no heat damage*
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.See all benefits
Hair Dryer
The overheat-detecting sensor actively controls the air temperature of the dryer to an optimal level, giving ultimate protection from heat damage. Make your drying experience stress-free with ThermoShield technology.
A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.
This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.
This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, resulting in frizz-free, shiny hair.
Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.
The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air — a must-have setting to set and finish your style.
The 11 mm opening of the styling nozzle focuses the flow of air for precision styling in specific areas. The ideal attachment for brushing while drying and styling.
Powerful airflow is focused through the ultra-slim opening, guiding the air to create more precise and salon-like styling.
The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser's fine textured pins will add volume, maximise thickness and bounce and help to shape curls.
Caring technologies
