      5000 Series Straightener

      BHS510/00

      Style with less heat damage*

      Style your hair with ThermoShield technology for a consistent temperature from hair root to tip that results in less heat damage, lots of beautiful, frizz-free styles and intense shine.

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Straightener

      Style with less heat damage*

      with ThermoShield technology

      • ThermoShield technology
      • 50% faster straightening
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      • Argan oil-infused plates
      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its sensor regulates the temperature so that your hair gets the ultimate, even styling it deserves from root to tips.

      50% faster straightening**

      50% faster straightening**

      Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Argan oil- infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      Argan oil- infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      Straighten or curl for various styles

      From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls — you can do it all. What will it be today?

      Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

      Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

      Choose from a temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.

      105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results more easily and in less time.

      Easy-to-read innovative temperature display

      Easy-to-read innovative temperature display

      The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Heat-resistant roll-out mat included

      Heat-resistant roll-out mat included

      The convenient heat-resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or whilst travelling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant roll-out mat
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Plate size
        25 x 105 mm
        Heat settings
        12
        Type of temperature control
        • Temperature dial
        • with LED indicator
        Styling temperature
        120°C - 230°C
        Auto shut-off
        Yes, after 30 mins

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ready-to-use indicator
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Argan oil infused
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Floating plates
        Yes

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
      • *vs HP8361
