    5000 Series

    Straightener

    BHS520/00
    Style with less heat damage*
      5000 Series Straightener

      BHS520/00
      Style with less heat damage*

      Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip, less heat damage and healthy looking hair. Intensity your hair shine with 2 x ionic care to create lots of beautifully, frizz-free styles.

        5000 Series

        5000 Series

        Straightener

        Style with less heat damage*

        with ThermoShield technology

        • ThermoShield technology
        • 50% faster straightening
        • 2 x ionic care for shiny hair
        • Argan oil-infused plates
        ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

        ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

        ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its sensor regulates the temperature so that your hair gets the ultimate, even styling it deserves from root to tips.

        50% faster straightening**

        50% faster straightening**

        Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

        2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free shiny hair

        2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free shiny hair

        This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2 x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimetre eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles, so you can enjoy frizz-free hair with a vibrant shine.

        Argan oil- infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

        Argan oil- infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

        The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

        Floating plates for gentle styling

        Floating plates for gentle styling

        The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

        Straighten or curl for various styles

        Straighten or curl for various styles

        From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls — you can do it all. What will it be today?

        Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

        Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

        Choose from a temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.

        105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results more easily and in less time.

        Easy-to-read innovative temperature display

        Easy-to-read innovative temperature display

        The unique combination of 360° temperature wheel and LED display gives you absolute temperature control.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

        Heat-resistant roll-out mat included

        Heat-resistant roll-out mat included

        The convenient heat-resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or whilst travelling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant roll-out mat
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Heat-up time
          30 sec
          Plate size
          25 x 105 mm
          Heat settings
          12
          Type of temperature control
          • Temperature wheel
          • with LED indicator
          Styling temperature
          120°C - 230°C
          Auto shut-off
          Yes, after 30 mins

        • Design

          Colour
          Pale sky Blue

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ready-to-use indicator
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic Argan oil infused
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Plate lock
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          2 x ions
          Floating plates
          Yes

              • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
              • *vs HP8361
