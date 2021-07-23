Search terms
Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip, less heat damage and healthy looking hair. Intensity your hair shine with 2 x ionic care to create lots of beautifully, frizz-free styles. See all benefits
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its sensor regulates the temperature so that your hair gets the ultimate, even styling it deserves from root to tips.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2 x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimetre eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles, so you can enjoy frizz-free hair with a vibrant shine.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls — you can do it all. What will it be today?
Choose from a temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.
The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results more easily and in less time.
The unique combination of 360° temperature wheel and LED display gives you absolute temperature control.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
The convenient heat-resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or whilst travelling.
