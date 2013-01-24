Home
    One tap to play music in every room
      One tap to play music in every room

      The Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB and FM. With the tap of a button, music from smartphones, CD/USB and radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app. See all benefits

      The Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB and FM. With the tap of a button, music from smartphones, CD/USB and radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.

        • wall-mountable
        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
        • Bluetooth®
        • with MULTIPAIR
        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

        Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

        izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.

        One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

        One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

        No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

        Stream all your music source, CD, FM, USB, via izzylink™

        Stream all your music source, CD, FM, USB, via izzylink™

        izzylink™ expands all the music source, your favourite apps from smartphone, tablet or computer, CDs, FM radio stations, USB, Audio-in wirelessly to every room.

        Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

        Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

        Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

        Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

        Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

        In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music at the same time, in sync. Sharing music with each other is that easy.

        Swap music instantly between 2 devices with MULTIPAIR

        Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, at parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          40 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Digital Sound Control
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          2.5" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM stereo
          • FM mono
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          slot
          Display type
          LED display

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • FM antenna
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick Use Guide
          Remote control
          Yes
          AC/DC Adapter
          100-240 V

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          555 x 268 x 150 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          500 x 63 x 218 mm
          Product weight
          2.56  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.3  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme
          Playback media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • CD-R/RW
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast reverse/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Compatibility

          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • iPad Air
          • iPad Air 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad mini 2
          • iPad mini 3
          • iPad with Retina display
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 Plus
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick Use Guide

