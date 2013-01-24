Home
    Bring big tunes with you, everywhere
      Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

      Quality, style and big sound merge in a body so slim it can be slipped in everywhere. Built-in NFC technologies make smartphone pairing as easy as a touch.

        Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

        • Bluetooth®
        • Built-in microphone for calls
        • Rechargeable battery
        • 10 W
        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

        Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

        Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

        Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.

        Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

        Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

        With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          USB charging
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Built-in microphone
          for speaker conference

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          10 W
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          2 x 2"

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          5  hr
          Battery type
          lithium polymer (built-in)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • USB cable for PC charging
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          201 x 35 x 101  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          261 x 48 x 183 mm
          Product weight
          0.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.625  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • USB cable for PC charging
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

