Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home
Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customise your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. An all-in-one slim, compact and wall mountable design.
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
4.2
of 5
16
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Tounet
03/04/2018
Suisse
Je suis content
J’apprécie cette appareil, simple d'emploi, dommage l’absence d'affichage de la lecture en cours.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne
Ferogi
26/12/2017
España
Exactamente lo que necesitaba
Fundamentalmente es un equipo sencillo de uso, con buen sonido, muy platito y fácil de manejar. La conectividad bluetooth es rápida y de calidad, por lo que me permite estar escuchando lo que tenga en el móvil, propio o de otra distribuidoras de contenidos, sin esfuerzo. El tamaño es perfecto para tenerlo en la pared y que no sobresalga ni moleste.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena
Nicolatrn
21/07/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo prodotto, suono buono
Ottimo design e facilità d'uso. Suono discreto. Ottima condivisione bluetooth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro