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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2460/96

4.2

| (16) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home

Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customise your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. An all-in-one slim, compact and wall mountable design.

See all benefits

Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth®

  • with MULTIPAIR

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

16

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

03/04/2018

Suisse

Suisse

Je suis content

J’apprécie cette appareil, simple d'emploi, dommage l’absence d'affichage de la lecture en cours.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne

26/12/2017

España

España

Exactamente lo que necesitaba

Fundamentalmente es un equipo sencillo de uso, con buen sonido, muy platito y fácil de manejar. La conectividad bluetooth es rápida y de calidad, por lo que me permite estar escuchando lo que tenga en el móvil, propio o de otra distribuidoras de contenidos, sin esfuerzo. El tamaño es perfecto para tenerlo en la pared y que no sobresalga ni moleste.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena

21/07/2017

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Ottimo prodotto, suono buono

Ottimo design e facilità d'uso. Suono discreto. Ottima condivisione bluetooth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro

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