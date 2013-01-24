Home
      Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 30W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. All in a compact design.

        Play it all, play it loud

        • Bluetooth® aptX
        • Digital-in, Analog-in
        • 30W max
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Your speaker supports Bluetooth music streaming. It lets you enjoy your favourite tunes in high-quality music wirelessly from your Bluetooth-enabled devices.

        Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

        Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

        High-fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

        With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, sometimes leaving listeners disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high-fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both the latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          Yes
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below

        • Optical/coaxial compatibility

          PC
          Yes
          TV
          Yes
          Game console
          Yes

        • Sound

          Volume control
          up/down
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          30 W
          Sound enhancement
          treble and bass control

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2 x 2
          Speaker drivers
          • 4" woofer
          • 15-mm tweeter
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Remote Control (with battery)
          User Manual
          16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Speaker dimensions (WxDxH)
          160 x 216 x 249 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          397 x 249 x 306 mm
          Product weight
          4.38  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.33  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Remote Control (with battery)

