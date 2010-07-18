  • 2 year warranty

    • Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road
      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound, and your eye to the variable colour LCD display for a personalised backlight colour. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Seamless music enjoyment on the road

        with iPhone/iPod music playback

        • for iPhone and iPod
        • USB
        • CD
        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in the bass, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting the bass and volume to maximum levels, without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a powerful audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

        CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

        Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        High contrast LCD with 32 K variable colour illuminations

        High contrast LCD with 32 K variable colour illuminations

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone

        Play your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. Your iPod/iPhone will be charged when it is in the docking station, so you are always ready to use it when you are ready to go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Display

          Type
          High contrast LCD, 32K colour illuminations (11 characters)
          Key illumination
          White

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320 kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18 (FM), 12 (AM)
          RDS
          • Station Name
          • Station Information
          • Radio Text
          • Programme Type
          • News
          • News and Traffic
          • RDS Clock Set

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          3-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (MAX)
          50 W x 4 channels
          Output power (RMS)
          24 W x 4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          MP3-Link
          For portable MP3 music playback
          Preamp output
          2 pairs RCA(L/R)
          Sub-woofer preamp output
          With gain control

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Front panel
          Detachable
          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Slim remote with battery
          User Manual
          • Brazilian Portuguese
          • Spanish
          Quick start guide
          English, Traditional Chinese, Brazilian, Portuguese, Spanish

        • Power

          Power supply
          12 V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          190  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.