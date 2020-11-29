Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Dip tray
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. It collects residual water from your device See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dip tray
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. It collects residual water from your device See all benefits
Dip tray
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. It collects residual water from your device See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dip tray
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. It collects residual water from your device See all benefits