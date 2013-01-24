Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Milk tube
Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Milk tube
Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits
Milk tube
Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Milk tube
Silicone milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the Philips 2100 series Easy cappuccino. See all benefits
Milk tube
Philips shop price
Total:
Suitable for:
Replaceable part