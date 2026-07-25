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  • Metal Milk tube
  • Metal Milk tube

Metal Milk tube

CP0597

Metal Milk tube
Metal milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the complete milk carafe of Xelsis model year 2017
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Metal Milk tube

  • Xelsis

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