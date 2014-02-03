Satinelle Advanced
Efficiency massage cap CP1544
Satinelle Advanced Efficiency massage cap CP1544
Part of your epilator
The massage cap eases the epilation sensation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Satinelle Advanced Efficiency massage cap
Part of your epilator
The massage cap eases the epilation sensation. See all benefits
Part of your epilator
The massage cap eases the epilation sensation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Satinelle Advanced Efficiency massage cap
Part of your epilator
The massage cap eases the epilation sensation. See all benefits
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
Satinelle Advanced
Efficiency massage cap
Technical Specifications
-
Replaceable part
- for hair removal products
-
BRE630
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.