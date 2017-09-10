ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedWet and Dry epilator

BRE630/00

3
| (66) Reviews

1 award

Firmly grips even fine hairs
The S-shaped handle helps you to steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long-lasting results. Wet and dry use with 5 accessories for a personalised beauty routine.
See all benefits

Easy to steer for effortless long-lasting results

Firmly grips even fine hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • 5 accessories

  • Cordless and rechargeable

  • S-shaped handle design

S-shaped handle for easy manoeuvrability on all body areas

The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly: even fine hairs won't slip from its grip.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

66

Reviews

10/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

[Employee of philipsglobal] Although painful, I found the epilator really efficient in removing my hairs and well worth the pain. This is the first time I’ve used one and the results were impressive. The light was extremely useful and really helps get everything out. I found using in the shower was less painful and made it less time consuming.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good epilator, really good shape

[Employee of philipsglobal] I am used to epilating and found this epilator really efficient but I must say that the real + for me is coming from the shape! Epilating can take a it of time and I found that the handle shape made it much better and way less tiring. I have not use all the attachments yet but like to have them just in case. Also I found the light is really useful not to miss any spot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

03/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

[Employee of philipsglobal] I have always found epilators painful, this one suprised me, it wasnt as bad as i thought. Its so easy to use and even better that it can be used wet. I will use this forever now and will defo recommend to my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.