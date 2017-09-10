2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRE630/00
For legs, body and face
5 accessories
Cordless and rechargeable
S-shaped handle design
The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly: even fine hairs won't slip from its grip.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Awards
3.0
of 5
66
Reviews
HPike
10/09/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
[Employee of philipsglobal] Although painful, I found the epilator really efficient in removing my hairs and well worth the pain. This is the first time I’ve used one and the results were impressive. The light was extremely useful and really helps get everything out. I found using in the shower was less painful and made it less time consuming.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Jackie278
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Good epilator, really good shape
[Employee of philipsglobal] I am used to epilating and found this epilator really efficient but I must say that the real + for me is coming from the shape! Epilating can take a it of time and I found that the handle shape made it much better and way less tiring. I have not use all the attachments yet but like to have them just in case. Also I found the light is really useful not to miss any spot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
saz87
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
Easy to use
[Employee of philipsglobal] I have always found epilators painful, this one suprised me, it wasnt as bad as i thought. Its so easy to use and even better that it can be used wet. I will use this forever now and will defo recommend to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator