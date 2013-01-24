Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To connect your breast pump to the mains.
This power cord allows you to power your Philips Avent breast pump by the mains current. Combined with the right plug, the cord is fit for use in China. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To connect your breast pump to the mains.
This power cord allows you to power your Philips Avent breast pump by the mains current. Combined with the right plug, the cord is fit for use in China. See all benefits
To connect your breast pump to the mains.
This power cord allows you to power your Philips Avent breast pump by the mains current. Combined with the right plug, the cord is fit for use in China. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To connect your breast pump to the mains.
This power cord allows you to power your Philips Avent breast pump by the mains current. Combined with the right plug, the cord is fit for use in China. See all benefits
Power cord (CN)
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part