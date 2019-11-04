Search terms
Top-quality technology for small devices
Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits
Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable and long-term performance.
The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
A full line up of Philips minicells lithium battery for use in a wide variety of applications.
Safer to use child-resistant packaging design
No mercury added to the Minicells battery for a better environment.
Protection against leakage of the minicells battery
Useful in a wide range of temperatures (-20 C to +60 C)
Green Specifications
Power
Technical specifications
