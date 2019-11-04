Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Minicells

    Battery

    CR1632/00B
    Find support for this product
    • Top-quality technology for small devices Top-quality technology for small devices Top-quality technology for small devices
      -{discount-value}

      Minicells Battery

      CR1632/00B

      Top-quality technology for small devices

      Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Top-quality technology for small devices

      Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Minicells

      Minicells

      Battery

      - {discount-value}

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Top-quality technology for small devices

      • Lithium

      Reliable for long-term performance

      Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable and long-term performance.

      Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

      The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

      The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      A full line up for use in a wide variety of applications

      A full line up of Philips minicells lithium battery for use in a wide variety of applications.

      Child-resistant packaging design, safer to use

      Safer to use child-resistant packaging design

      No mercury added to the Minicells battery

      No mercury added to the Minicells battery for a better environment.

      Protection against leakage design

      Protection against leakage of the minicells battery

      Useful in a wide range of temperatures

      Useful in a wide range of temperatures (-20 C to +60 C)

      Technical Specifications

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Lithium
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        PET blister

      • Power

        Battery type
        Button cell/Lithium
        Battery voltage
        3.0  V

      • Technical specifications

        Shelf life
        5 years
        Interchangeable with
        CR1632

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.