    Minicells

    Battery

    CR2032P2/01B
      Top-quality technology for small devices

      Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits

      Top-quality technology for small devices

      Provides long-lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices See all benefits

      Top-quality technology for small devices

      • Lithium

      Reliable for long-term performance

      Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable and long-term performance.

      Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

      The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

      A full line up for use in a wide variety of applications

      A full line up of Philips minicells lithium battery for use in a wide variety of applications.

      Child-resistant packaging design, safer to use

      Safer to use child-resistant packaging design

      No mercury added to the Minicells battery

      No mercury added to the Minicells battery for a better environment.

      Protection against leakage design

      Protection against leakage of the minicells battery

      The battery remains fresh for use for up to 10 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      Useful in a wide range of temperatures

      Useful in a wide range of temperatures (-20 C to +60 C)

      Technical Specifications

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Lithium
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        PET blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        60  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        200
        Width
        25.8  cm
        Gross weight
        3.08  kg
        Height
        9.9  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10621 2
        Net weight
        1.2  kg
        Tare weight
        1.88  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        Button cell/Lithium
        Battery voltage
        3.0  V

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.4  cm
        Depth
        0.55  cm
        Number of products included
        2
        EAN
        48 95229 10621 5
        Gross weight
        0.012  kg
        Net weight
        0.006  kg
        Tare weight
        0.006  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        0.32  cm
        Width
        2  cm
        Depth
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.01896  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Shelf life
        10 years
        Interchangeable with
        CR2032, DL2032

