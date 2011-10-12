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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC910/12

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers give deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source!

See all benefits

with wOOx speakers

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

  • Rotating dock

  • USB and SD card slots

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

30 W RMS total output power

30 W RMS total output power

Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

12/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Vol geluid, makkelijke bediening, stijlvol design.

Dit entertainmentsysteem biedt waar voor zijn geld. Geen home-cinemakwaliteit, maar wel een vol en zuiver geluid met een mooie bas. De bediening is eenvoudig. Probleemloos kun je navigeren door de afspeellijsten van je i-pod. Het design is stijlvol. Enig nadeel is dat het apparaat door zijn vorm (geen draagbeugel of handgrepen) niet handig is om vaak te verplaatsen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC910 entertainmentsysteem met dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC910 entertainmentsysteem met dock

18/12/2013

España

España

Mal funcionamiento

Altavoces para ipod los cuales dejaron de funcionar sin motivo alguno

This review was made for DC910 sistema docking

This review was made for DC910 sistema docking

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