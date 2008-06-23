  • 2 year warranty

    Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
      Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

      Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers give deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source! See all benefits

        Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

        with wOOx speakers

        • Rotating dock
        • USB and SD card slots
        Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

        Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

        The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.

        Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

        Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

        wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb quality. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends!

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        All-in-one remote control for the system and for your iPod

        All-in-one remote control for the system and for your iPod

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple browsing, through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        30 W RMS total output power

        30 W RMS total output power

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          SD/MMC card slot
          Yes
          Aux in
          Dual Aux, 3.5 mm

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and reverse
          Playback Media
          • SD/MMC card
          • USB flash drive
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 15 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Sound Enhancement
          • wOOx technology
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          6
          Main Speaker
          • 3" woofer
          • wOOx Bass Radiator
          • 2 x 1.5" tweeter
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Finishing
          Metal

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight
          Yes
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional
          Alarms
          • iPod Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          User convenience
          Sleep Timer
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Wall mountable/Ceiling Throw
          Wall Mountable

        • Power

          Mains power
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          500  mm
          Product height
          165  mm
          Product depth
          120.7  mm
          Packaging Width
          567  mm
          Packaging Depth
          210  mm
          Packaging Height
          200  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • Remote Control
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

