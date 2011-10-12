Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DC910/12
Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers give deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source!
Rotating dock
USB and SD card slots
wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.
The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Monta
12/10/2011
Nederland
Vol geluid, makkelijke bediening, stijlvol design.
Dit entertainmentsysteem biedt waar voor zijn geld. Geen home-cinemakwaliteit, maar wel een vol en zuiver geluid met een mooie bas. De bediening is eenvoudig. Probleemloos kun je navigeren door de afspeellijsten van je i-pod. Het design is stijlvol. Enig nadeel is dat het apparaat door zijn vorm (geen draagbeugel of handgrepen) niet handig is om vaak te verplaatsen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC910 entertainmentsysteem met dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC910 entertainmentsysteem met dock
Jemelal
18/12/2013
España
Mal funcionamiento
Altavoces para ipod los cuales dejaron de funcionar sin motivo alguno
This review was made for DC910 sistema docking
This review was made for DC910 sistema docking