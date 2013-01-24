Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.