      docking speaker

DS1100/12

Obsessed with sound

Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronises with your iPhone/iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

        Obsessed with sound

        Fill your bedroom with music and style

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 3.0
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Clock
          • digital display
          • analogue display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to sounds of nature
          • wake up to photos
          • sleep timer

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5 V

        • Convenience

          Clock
          Digital
          Charging device
          iPhone

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          4 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Neodymium magnet system

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.03  kg
          Master carton dimensions
          204 x 196 x 273  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          2.35  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          171 x 67 x 171  mm
          Weight
          0.75  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

