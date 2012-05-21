2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1100/12
Obsessed with sound
Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronises with your iPhone/iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.4
of 5
63
Reviews
onie
21/05/2012
Nederland
prima apparaat
ik heb dit product al eerder gekocht voor mijn dochter om met haar ipod touch te gebruiken en nu mijn zoon ook een ipodtouch heeft heeft hij voor zijn verjaardag ook de ds1100 gekregen. Prima gemakkelijk te gebruiken apparaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker
Bart12345567
09/10/2011
Nederland
Prima prijs kwaliteits verhouding
Uitstekend en makkelijk te bedienen docking station. Compact, prima geluid! Een aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker
Bass
09/10/2011
Nederland
Prima prijs kwaliteits verhouding
Uitstekend en makkelijk te bedienen docking station. Compact, prima geluid! Een aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking-luidspreker