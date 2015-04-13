Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SoundSphere mini speakers

    DS6800W/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Feel the emotions of a live performance Feel the emotions of a live performance Feel the emotions of a live performance
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      SoundSphere mini speakers

      DS6800W/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SoundSphere mini speakers

        SoundSphere mini speakers

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Feel the emotions of a live performance

        Obsessed with sound

        • Aluminium
        • 50 W
        SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

        SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

        Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.

        FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

        FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

        Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

        Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimising air turbulence that may cause distortion.

        USB port for charging other devices

        USB port for charging other devices

        This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.

        2 x 25 W RMS total output power

        2 x 25 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is plug your portable MP3 player into the speaker.

        Sophisticated design with high-quality aluminium finish

        Sophisticated design with high-quality aluminium finish

        Technical Specifications

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 2 x 3/4" / 20 mm tweeter
          • 2 x 3" / 8cm midwoofer
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 25 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions
          [speakers] 145 (diameter) x 263 (height) mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          577 x 249 x 217 mm
          Product weight
          3  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.2  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.