Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Feel the emotions of a live performance
Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.
Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.
Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimising air turbulence that may cause distortion.
This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is plug your portable MP3 player into the speaker.
