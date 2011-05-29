  • 2 year warranty

    docking speaker

    DS7600/10
      docking speaker

      DS7600/10
      Designed to go places

      Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7600/10 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminium finish and carrying case. See all benefits

        Designed to go places

        with this docking speaker

        • for iPod/iPhone
        • Battery/AC powered
        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Crushproof and shockproof for safe transit

        This portable docking speaker is built for worry-free handling. Featuring state-of-the-art engineering, the docking station is innovatively constructed for the ultimate in shock-absorbency and structural rigidity. Built to withstand drops of up to two metres and the pressure of weights of up to 100 kg/220 pounds, the dock's unmatched ruggedness means you can truly bring it everywhere you go, knowing that it will emerge safely from transit.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 4.0
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Sound settings
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          Clock
          • Analogue display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photos
          Battery status
          Speaker battery status
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Worldwide weather forecast
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          10 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cables
          3.5 mm AUX-in

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          • Battery
          Battery type
          AA x 4

        • Dimensions

          Master carton weight
          2.3  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          310 x 110 x 40
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.04  kg
          Master carton dimensions
          175 x 162 x 440 mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Weight
          0.76  kg

