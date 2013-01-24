Home
      If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!

        Cleans three-in-one: wet, dry and shampoo

        • 1500 W
        • Wet and Dry
        Wet nozzle brushes, cleans and leaves the floor dry and safe

        Wet nozzle with brush to take care of the sticky dirt; a mop for cleaning spills and a squeegee to leave the floor dry and safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Button
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube type
          Chrome tube
          Action radius
          9 m

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          10 l
          Capacity for liquids
          9 l

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          Double injection nozzle, mopper, upholstery nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool

        • Design

          Colour
          Blueberry purple

        • Performance

          Suction power (max)
          300 W
          Input power (max)
          1500 W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79 (dry cleaning) dB
          Input power (IEC)
          1300 W
          Airflow (max)
          54 l/s
          Vacuum (max)
          24 kPa

