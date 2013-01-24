Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room. See all benefits
Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room. See all benefits
s-filter® exhaust filter
Philips shop price
Total:
The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.
s-filter® is a standard exhaust filter that is widely available and carries an easily recognisable logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.
For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.
The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.
Contains
Suitable for