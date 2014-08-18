Search terms

    USB Flash Drive

    FM08FD145B/10
    Tiny all-metal body
      USB Flash Drive

      FM08FD145B/10
      Tiny all-metal body

      The tiny and sleek Circle USB drive lets you take it anywhere. Its one-piece all-metal body stands up to wear and tear, and USB 3.0 gives you great transfer speeds. See all benefits

        Tiny all-metal body

        Sturdy USB 3.0 drive

        • 8 GB
        • Circle Edition 3.0

        Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

        8 GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 8 GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Stylish USB design due to the colourful metallic finishing

        A premium USB flash drive with high-glossy white body and completed with a glossy colourful metallic finish on the aluminium top cover, delivering superb protection for your valuable data and setting it apart from the ordinary.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Built-in Memory Capacity
          8  GB
          Transfer rate
          reads max. 110 MB/s

        • Connectivity

          USB
          SuperSpeed USB 3.0

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

