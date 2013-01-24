Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
Rice cooker
Philips shop price
Total:
Rice menu includes: normal, quick rice cooking
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can be preset up to 23 hours in advance
Convenient and safe for carrying the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen or serving rice in dining room.
The computerised heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
It has cooking menu varieties including congee, soup, steam, slow cook/Pau Fan (Pau Fan is for China region only)
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Small amount cooking program is for rice menu only
Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories