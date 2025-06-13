  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now
days
hours
minutes
seconds
GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Delicious grilling made easy. Delicious grilling made easy. Delicious grilling made easy.
    • Play Pause

      5000 Series Contact Grill

      HD6301/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Delicious grilling made easy.

      Enjoy the flavours of grilling without the hassle. Easy-to-clean removable plates and fast heating deliver an effortless grilling experience.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Grill

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      5000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      5000 Series

      Contact Grill

      total

      recurring payment

      Delicious grilling made easy.

      Removable plates and high power for great results

      • Open flat for grilling
      • High power for great results
      • Adjustable height
      • Removable plates
      Removable parts for easy cleaning

      Removable parts for easy cleaning

      Non-stick plates and grease tray are easily removed to make clean-up a breeze.

      High power for quick cooking

      High power for quick cooking

      2200 Watts of power heat the grill plates quickly and maintain a precise, constant temperature for perfect results.

      Adjustable temperature for perfect results

      Adjustable temperature for perfect results

      Set the perfect temperature every time to cook sandwiches, meat and vegetables just the way you like them.

      Adjustable height adapts to all of your favourites

      Adjustable height adapts to all of your favourites

      Easily adjust the height of the top grill plate for thicker foods or open-faced sandwiches.

      Large grill surface feeds the whole family

      Large grill surface feeds the whole family

      Whether you're cooking for one or many, the large grilling area handles it all.

      Removable non-stick plates for easy grilling

      Removable non-stick plates for easy grilling

      Whatever you make, grilling and clean-up are easy with removable, non-stick grill plates.

      Opens 180° for countertop grilling

      Opens 180° for countertop grilling

      Flip the sandwich press open 180° to grill meat and vegetables on both sides at once.

      Removable drip tray captures grease

      Removable drip tray captures grease

      Melt away fat and capture it all in the drip tray that can be removed for easy cleaning.

      Handle lock for carrying and storage

      Handle lock for carrying and storage

      Close and lock the handle to safely carry and store your grill.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        PF
        Secondary Material
        Alum Alloy
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1800-2200 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        37.5 cm
        Product Width
        35.4 cm
        Product Height
        17.7 cm
        Product Weight
        4.99 kg
        Package Length
        40.5 cm
        Package Width
        22 cm
        Package Height
        40.6 cm
        Package Weight
        1.1 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.