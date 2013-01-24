Search terms
The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid
With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.
Philips HearLink hearing aids are Made for iPhone®, iPad® and iPod touch®. Sounds are streamed from these devices directly into your Philips HearLink hearing aids.
An advanced compression scheme with built-in noise estimation enhances the clarity and audibility of all the sounds that you have been missing out on, including speech.
A ground-breaking feedback canceller that is fast enough to detect and counteract the early build-up of acoustic feedback.
Unique twin-microphone noise estimation accurately separates noise from speech. While the background noise is reduced, you can understand speech easier in noisy environments.
SoundTie technology connects you to your friends and family in far-flung places and to your favourite music and entertainment. Connect your calls from your Android™ smartphone via the Philips AudioClip. Or stream sound from superior sound systems and TVs via the Philips TV Adapter. And use the Philips Remote Control or the Philips HearLink app to discreetly change the hearing aid volume and programme.
2.4 GHz Bluetooth® Low Energy allows direct wireless connection to devices with modern connectivity.
Product description
Rechargeability