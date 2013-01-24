Home
    miniRITE T R

    HER9012DG/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid
      The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

      With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.

        Full day of power

        Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod®

        Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod®

        Philips HearLink hearing aids are Made for iPhone®, iPad® and iPod touch®. Sounds are streamed from these devices directly into your Philips HearLink hearing aids.

        SoundMap Amplification

        SoundMap Amplification

        An advanced compression scheme with built-in noise estimation enhances the clarity and audibility of all the sounds that you have been missing out on, including speech.

        SoundMap Feedback Canceller

        SoundMap Feedback Canceller

        A ground-breaking feedback canceller that is fast enough to detect and counteract the early build-up of acoustic feedback.

        SoundMap Noise Control

        SoundMap Noise Control

        Unique twin-microphone noise estimation accurately separates noise from speech. While the background noise is reduced, you can understand speech easier in noisy environments.

        Wireless accessories

        Wireless accessories

        SoundTie technology connects you to your friends and family in far-flung places and to your favourite music and entertainment. Connect your calls from your Android™ smartphone via the Philips AudioClip. Or stream sound from superior sound systems and TVs via the Philips TV Adapter. And use the Philips Remote Control or the Philips HearLink app to discreetly change the hearing aid volume and programme.

        2.4 GHz wireless technology

        2.4 GHz wireless technology

        2.4 GHz Bluetooth® Low Energy allows direct wireless connection to devices with modern connectivity.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Double push button
          Volume and programme change, mute, flight mode
          Telecoil
          Available
          miniFit speakers
          4 options with various earpieces
          Coating
          Hydrophobic
          IP rating
          IP68
          Bluetooth®
          2.4 GHz BLE
          NFMI
          Available

        • Rechargeability

          Hours of operation
          Up to 24.7 hours (depending on usage)
          Charging time
          3 hours to fully charged
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion

            • Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.