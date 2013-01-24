Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    EnergyLight

    HF3308/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Feel as energetic Feel as energetic Feel as energetic
      -{discount-value}

      EnergyLight

      HF3308/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Feel as energetic

      Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      EnergyLight

      Feel as energetic

      Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.

      Feel as energetic

      Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      EnergyLight

      Feel as energetic

      Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.

      Similar products

      See all energy-light

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EnergyLight

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Feel as energetic

        as on a sunny day

        Original Philips EnergyLight lamps

        Original Philips EnergyLight lamps

        The EnergyLight features original Philips EnergyLight lamps producing light with all the intensity and quality of natural daylight. In fact, it can give you up to 10,000 lux, but without any unpleasant dazzle or glare. If you use the EnergyLight for just 30 minutes a day (there's no need to stare into the lamp all the time) at a light intensity of 10,000 lux, you'll notice an improvement in your energy level and mood after just 5 days' use.

        Adjustable angle

        Adjustable angle

        The appliance can be positioned at various angles for comfortable use.

        UV-free

        UV-free

        The EnergyLight uses the full natural daylight spectrum. It meets European safety standards and features a UV-filtering screen. The EnergyLight is therefore safe to use.

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          72  W
          Voltage
          220/230
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Type of lamps
          2 PL-L 36W Philips EnergyLight
          Lifetime of lamps
          10.000
          Type of ballast
          HF-K 236TLD (High Frequency)
          Ballast operating frequency
          42.000  kHz
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Cord length
          3  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          33x57x18 (WxHxD)  cm
          Product weight
          3.5  kg
          F-box dimensions (= A-box)
          36x62.2x21.5 (WxHxD)  cm
          F-box weight (= A-box)
          4.4  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          30 (UK 39)  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884330801000
          Country of origin
          Germany

        • Safety

          UV-free
          No UV comes through the filtering screen
          No flickering
          due to high frequency ballast avoiding headaches
          Cenelec certified
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          On product user protocol
          Indicates how long to use it at a certain distance
          On/off button
          Yes

        • Feel energetic in 30 min a day

          Original Philips EnergyLight
          lamps: 10.000 lux at 20 cm, 2.500 Lux at 60 cm

        • Easy positioning

          Adjustable angle
          20 degrees
          Compact size
          18x33 (DxW)  cm

        • Satisfaction indicator

          94% satisfied users
          Yes

        • Medical appliance

          Proven health benefits
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount