Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Feel as energetic
Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel as energetic
Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Feel as energetic
Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel as energetic
Special light device that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
EnergyLight
Philips shop price
Total:
The EnergyLight features original Philips EnergyLight lamps producing light with all the intensity and quality of natural daylight. In fact, it can give you up to 10,000 lux, but without any unpleasant dazzle or glare. If you use the EnergyLight for just 30 minutes a day (there's no need to stare into the lamp all the time) at a light intensity of 10,000 lux, you'll notice an improvement in your energy level and mood after just 5 days' use.
The appliance can be positioned at various angles for comfortable use.
The EnergyLight uses the full natural daylight spectrum. It meets European safety standards and features a UV-filtering screen. The EnergyLight is therefore safe to use.
This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Feel energetic in 30 min a day
Easy positioning
Satisfaction indicator
Medical appliance