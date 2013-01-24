Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Feel as energetic
Special light device with intensity dimmer that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel as energetic
Special light device with intensity dimmer that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Feel as energetic
Special light device with intensity dimmer that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel as energetic
Special light device with intensity dimmer that gives you the daylight—and energy—you need, whatever the season, in a way that easily fits into your daily routine.
EnergyLight
Philips shop price
Total:
The EnergyLight features original Philips EnergyLight lamps producing light with all the intensity and quality of natural daylight. In fact, it can give you up to 10,000 lux, but without any unpleasant dazzle or glare. If you use the EnergyLight for just 30 minutes a day (there's no need to stare into the lamp all the time) at a light intensity of 10,000 lux, you'll notice an improvement in your energy level and mood after just 5 days' use.
The EnergyLight HF 3309 is equipped with a digital user interface with built-in user protocol for easy use, which also gives direct feedback on the amount of energy gained.
Fight winter blues and get the energy you have in summer while using the appliance at a convenient level of light you need for easy-reading etc. The EnergyLight features a light intensity dimmer so it can easily be adjusted between zero to about 10,000 lux (at 15-20 cm) matching the intensity of your personal preference.
The appliance can be positioned at various angles for comfortable use.
The EnergyLight uses the full natural daylight spectrum. It meets European safety standards and features a UV-filtering screen. The EnergyLight is therefore safe to use.
This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Feel energetic in 30 min a day
Comfortable light
Easy positioning
Satisfaction indicator
Medical appliance