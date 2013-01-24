Original Philips EnergyLight lamps

The EnergyLight features original Philips EnergyLight lamps producing light with all the intensity and quality of natural daylight. In fact, it can give you up to 10,000 lux, but without any unpleasant dazzle or glare. If you use the EnergyLight for just 30 minutes a day (there's no need to stare into the lamp all the time) at a light intensity of 10,000 lux, you'll notice an improvement in your energy level and mood after just 5 days' use.