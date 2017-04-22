ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph

Discontinued

Wake-up Light

HF3461/01

3.8

| (57) Reviews

1 award

Start your day in a pleasant way

The Wake-up Light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

See all benefits

The light that wakes you naturally

Start your day in a pleasant way

Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

Up to 400 Lux for both natural awakening and easy reading

Up to 400 Lux for both natural awakening and easy reading

The Wake-up Light (HF 3461) offers up to 400 Lux light intensity. It has been clinically proven that you need up to 250 Lux to affect energy hormones in such a way that you wake up full of energy. For easy reading, you need a light level of 300 to 400 Lux.

Three natural sounds or friendly beep

Three natural sounds or friendly beep

At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or, if you prefer, a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three natural sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, waves at the beach, or a frog and a duck in a small pond. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

57

Reviews

22/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Loved this product

Amazing product as wake up light or just a beside light or radio. Can clearly see time and alarm on display. It worked beautifully for almost 8 years but now volume and light have both stopped working. I need a replacement but there's nothing out there that even compares, not even Philips current products. Very sad to know that this product is no longer on the market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

22/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Loved this product

Amazing product as wake up light or just a beside light or radio. Can clearly see time and alarm on display. It worked beautifully for almost 8 years but now volume and light have both stopped working. I need a replacement but there's nothing out there that even compares, not even Philips current products. Very sad to know that this product is no longer on the market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

16/11/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Heerlijk relaxed wakker worden

Bijna 10 jaar lang (sinds april 2008!) heel veel plezier gehad van deze Wake-up light, je wordt er heerlijk relaxed wakker mee. Tijd en wektijd instellen is simpel, en het is ook fijn dat je de lichtsterkte van het display kunt instellen. Sinds een jaar of drie gaat het licht en/of de radio soms vanzelf aan, en sinds kort gaat de lamp niet meer volledig aan, maar blijft 'hangen' op (ongeveer) stand 4. Het wieltje waarmee je de lichtsterkte in kunt stellen werkt niet meer. Ik ga nu de HF 3506/30 bestellen, hopelijk bevalt die net zo goed, en gaat deze net zo lang mee! Qua design zijn de nieuwe Wake-up lights in elk geval een stuk mooier dan de HF 3461!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.