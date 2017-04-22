2 year warranty
Discontinued
HF3461/01
Start your day in a pleasant way
The Wake-up Light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.
Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The Wake-up Light (HF 3461) offers up to 400 Lux light intensity. It has been clinically proven that you need up to 250 Lux to affect energy hormones in such a way that you wake up full of energy. For easy reading, you need a light level of 300 to 400 Lux.
At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or, if you prefer, a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three natural sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, waves at the beach, or a frog and a duck in a small pond. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.
Awards
3.8
of 5
57
Reviews
Fan79
22/04/2017
United Kingdom
Loved this product
Amazing product as wake up light or just a beside light or radio. Can clearly see time and alarm on display. It worked beautifully for almost 8 years but now volume and light have both stopped working. I need a replacement but there's nothing out there that even compares, not even Philips current products. Very sad to know that this product is no longer on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light
Fan79
22/04/2017
United Kingdom
Loved this product
Amazing product as wake up light or just a beside light or radio. Can clearly see time and alarm on display. It worked beautifully for almost 8 years but now volume and light have both stopped working. I need a replacement but there's nothing out there that even compares, not even Philips current products. Very sad to know that this product is no longer on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light
Rosalita
16/11/2017
Nederland
Heerlijk relaxed wakker worden
Bijna 10 jaar lang (sinds april 2008!) heel veel plezier gehad van deze Wake-up light, je wordt er heerlijk relaxed wakker mee. Tijd en wektijd instellen is simpel, en het is ook fijn dat je de lichtsterkte van het display kunt instellen. Sinds een jaar of drie gaat het licht en/of de radio soms vanzelf aan, en sinds kort gaat de lamp niet meer volledig aan, maar blijft 'hangen' op (ongeveer) stand 4. Het wieltje waarmee je de lichtsterkte in kunt stellen werkt niet meer. Ik ga nu de HF 3506/30 bestellen, hopelijk bevalt die net zo goed, en gaat deze net zo lang mee! Qua design zijn de nieuwe Wake-up lights in elk geval een stuk mooier dan de HF 3461!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3461/01 Wake-up Light