The Wake-Up Light clinically proven to work

Philips wake-up lights are clinically proven to improve your general wellbeing after waking up. Several independent studies have shown that our wake-up light improves the quality of waking up, improves your mood and makes you feel more refreshed in the morning. 92% of users say our wake-up light wakes them up pleasantly, while 88% of users say that the wake-up light is a better way to wake up than how they did before.* In addition, 92% of users find it easier to get out of bed**