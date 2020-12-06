Home
    DreamWear

    Fabric Wraps (2 pack)

    HH1120/00
    • Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.*
      DreamWear Fabric Wraps (2 pack)

      HH1120/00
      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

        Like wearing nothing at all.*

        • Replacement Part
        • 1 set (2 pack)
        • 2 per pack
        Comfort and soft

        Comfort and soft

        Provides a soft touch on your cheek

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Polyester
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

        • Cleaning: Fabric wraps

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

            • *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire
            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.
            • ¹Please refer to Instructions For Use for more detailed cleaning instructions.