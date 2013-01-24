Home
      Sleep comfortably at every turn

      DreamWisp was designed to help you sleep comfortably with every turn. Combining DreamWear’s top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s minimal contact nasal cushion, DreamWisp gives you the freedom to sleep in any position through the night. See all benefits

        Sleep comfortably at every turn

        • Top-of-the-head tubing
        • Auto seal cushion
        • Easy-to-attach headgear
        • 3 cushions included (S, M, L)
        The cusihion with comfort and confidence

        The cusihion with comfort and confidence

        DreamWisp combines the performance of a nasal mask with a minimally invasive design, an exceptional seal, and the comfort of Wisp’s cushion technology. Patients are more satisfied with how well the mask maintains a seal during use.

        Allows you to sleep in any position

        Allows you to sleep in any position

        With its revolutionary top-of-the-head mask design, the DreamWisp allows greater freedom of movement by keeping tubing out of the way. You are free to change sleeping positions throughout the night – from your side to your back to your stomach. Users stated they were satisfied with how well the mask stayed in place while sleeping.

        Read, watch TV or wear glasses

        Read, watch TV or wear glasses

        The unique top-of-the-head tube design allows you to have a clear field of vision. With DreamWisp, you can read, surf the web or watch TV as you wind down to sleep.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Easy to attach, simply to adjust

        Easy to attach, simply to adjust

        Helping you stay committed to your sleep therapy means making it as convenient as possible. DreamWisp features magnetic clips that are fast and easy to connect or detach. That makes it simple to take your mask on or off, anytime you choose. Users stated they are most satisfied with how easy it is to use the DreamWisp mask.

        A desired fit with minimal parts

        A desired fit with minimal parts

        DreamWisp’s head gear is designed to perform with exceptional comfort. The four-point headgear is styled to provide stability with fewer parts, while the soft, lightweight frame doubles as the DreamWisp’s airflow channel. That means fewer components that come in contact with you as you sleep, so that you can enjoy comfortable therapy — all night, every night.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Materials
          Silicone
          Materials
          Polycarbonate
          Materials
          Polyurethane foam
          Materials
          Nylon
          Materials
          Spandex
          Materials
          Polyester
          Materials
          Magnet (Acetal)
          Warranty
          90 days
          Operating pressure
          4 - 30 cmH2O
          Sound level
          18.7 dbA

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients (<gt/>66 lbs/30kg)
          for whom CPAP therapy has been prescribed

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemakers
          Read IFU before use

        • Calibration data

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang or air dry

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • 1. Users study; Combined population of PRI Wisp and ResMed Air Fit N20 users; Patient preference study, n=52, March/April 2018 at both 10 and 30 days.