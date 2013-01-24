Home
    DreamWisp

    Frame Connector

    HH1146/01
      DreamWisp Frame Connector

      HH1146/01
      Combining DreamWear’s top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s minimal contact nasal cushion, DreamWisp gives you the freedom to sleep in any position throughout the night. See all benefits

      DreamWisp Frame Connector

      DreamWisp Frame Connector

        DreamWisp

        DreamWisp

        Frame Connector

        Sleep comfortably at every turn

        • DreamWisp Frame Replacement
        • Size: Medium
        A modular design for more options

        A modular design for more options

        The modular design of the DreamWisp auto seal cushion allows users to choose the cushion that works best for them, all on one frame.

        A desired fit with minimal parts

        A desired fit with minimal parts

        DreamWisp’s head gear is designed to perform with exceptional comfort. The four-point headgear is styled to provide stability with fewer parts, while the soft, lightweight frame doubles as the DreamWisp’s airflow channel. That means fewer components that come in contact with you as you sleep, so that you can enjoy comfortable therapy — all night, every night.

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Materials
          Silicone
          Materials
          Polycarbonate
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Calibration data

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang or air dry

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

