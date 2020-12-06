Home
    InnoSpire Essence

    Compressor Nebulizer System

    HH1340/00
    • A nebulizer system you can rely upon A nebulizer system you can rely upon A nebulizer system you can rely upon
      A nebulizer system you can rely upon

      When reliability is key choose InnoSpire Essence. Essence provides fast, efficient nebulized drug therapy for you and your family at home. See all benefits

        A nebulizer system you can rely upon

        • Compact home-use device
        • Fast, effective treatment
        • Nebulizer kit included
        Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

        Capable of nebulizing a wide variety of medications that are routinely with nebulizers used to treat various respiratory conditions.

        Designed for intermittant use

        Designed for intermittant use and suitable for the home, InnoSpire Essence provides the consistent delivery high-quality aerosol treatment that you can rely on.

        Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

        InnoSpire Elegance combined with the SideStream Nebulizer, is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

        Robust design meets reliability

        InnoSpire Essence is designed to both fit your lifestyle and cope with frequent use. You can be confident that you will receive high quality aerosol for the life of the nebulizer.

        Proven nebulizer technology

        Reduced Treatment Times - Our Sidestream nebulizer is specially designed to keep your treatment times as short as possible. As the InnoSpire Essence pushes air through the tube, additional air is drawn in through the top of the nebulizer to create a fast flow of aerosol medication for you to inhale. Treatments can take as little as 6 minutes* Consistent delivery of high quality aerosol therapy - Sidestream is designed to withstand frequent and repeated use and will continue to efficiently deliver your nebulizer medication until it is time for replacement.

        Boosts air flow for a faster treatment time

        Together with the SideStream reusable nebulizer, InnoSpire Elegance provides consistently fast and efficient aerosol therapy.

        Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

        InnoSpire Essence, combined with our SideStream nebulizer, is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

        Unique diamond jet design

        Innospire Essence is a compact and reliable compressor nebulizer system suitable for frequently nebulizing most commonly prescribed aerosol medications.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          3 years

        • Design

          Compact
          Weighs only 1.5 kg

        • Operating parameters

          Electrical rating/ power
          230 V / 50 Hz, 1 Amp
          Maximum flow rate
          8 LPM
          Mode of operation
          Intermittent (30 min. on/off)
          Average flow rate
          6 LPM @ 10 psi

        • Product details

          Weight
          1.5 kg
          Size
          165x165x108 mm
          Noise level
          58 ±3 dBA
          Treatment time (6-8 minutes*)
          * 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

        • Performance data

          MMAD
          2.9 µm
          Fine particle fraction
          77% below 5 µm
          Nebulization capacity
          8 ml

            • * Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose