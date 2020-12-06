Home
    HH1345/00
    Clinically proven vibrating mesh technology
      Clinically proven vibrating mesh technology

      The replacement mouthpiece assembly is designed to maintain the performance of InnoSpire Go and to efficiently deliver medication for children and adults.

        • Vibrating mesh technology
        • Replacement part
        • For use with InnoSpire Go
        Only one part to clean

        Only one part to clean

        The easily detachable mouthpiece makes the InnoSpire Go simple to use, clean and maintain.

        Vibrating mesh technology, used in hospitals worldwide

        Vibrating mesh technology, used in hospitals worldwide

        It consistently delivers aerosol in the optimal particle size, to target the medication to your lungs.

        Provides 1 years use

        Provides 1 years use

        Giving you consistent and reliable therapy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Mouthpiece assembly warranty
          • 1 year
          • recommend yearly replacement

        • Product details

          Mouthpiece assembly
          for use with Innospire Go
          Maximum fill level
          8 ml
          Mesh material
          Nickel palladium
          Outer body material
          Grilamid™ (plastic)
          Packaging size
          65mm x 65mm x70mm
          Packaged weight
          45g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

