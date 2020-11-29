Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Performance Tubing (22 mm)

    HH1402/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm) New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm) New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)
      -{discount-value}

      Performance Tubing (22 mm)

      HH1402/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)

      Perfect choice for smaller, lightweight masks, as it is less likely to pull on the mask and disrupt the seal. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Performance Tubing (22 mm)

      New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)

      Perfect choice for smaller, lightweight masks, as it is less likely to pull on the mask and disrupt the seal. See all benefits

      New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)

      Perfect choice for smaller, lightweight masks, as it is less likely to pull on the mask and disrupt the seal. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Performance Tubing (22 mm)

      New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)

      Perfect choice for smaller, lightweight masks, as it is less likely to pull on the mask and disrupt the seal. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Performance Tubing (22 mm)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        New Pure White Performance Tubing (22mm)

        Light and flexible

        • Light and flexible to use
        • Ergonomically designed
        Performance tubing works well with lightweight masks

        Performance tubing works well with lightweight masks

        Compatible with nearly all CPAP and BiLevel systems requiring a 22 mm non-heated hose.

        Easy to handle

        Easy to handle

        The ergonomically designed cuff is easy to grasp and remove from the mask or machine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Compatible with
          most CPAP therapy devices

        • Specifications

          Cuff diameter
          22mm
          Lenght
          1.82

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item