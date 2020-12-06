Home
    DreamStation

    Foam Pollen Filter (1 pack)

    HH1409/00
    • Optimal filtration Optimal filtration Optimal filtration
      DreamStation Foam Pollen Filter (1 pack)

      HH1409/00
      Optimal filtration

      DreamStation devices should never be run without a filter in place. See all benefits

        Optimal filtration

        For systematic use with DreamStation

        • 1 pack
        • Reusable filter
        Easy to insert and remove

        Easy to insert and remove

        Prevents pollen, dust and particles from disrupting therapy

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Ease of use
          Easy to replace

