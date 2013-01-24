Search terms
Easy and reliable
The Sidestream mask is used with Sidestream high-efficiency nebulisers. This reusable mask is contoured to comfortably fit the face, and the adjustable elastic strap provides a snug fit. This adult mask must only be hand-washed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Adult Face Mask
The soft and flexible material, combined with an elastic strap helps to ensure a comfortable and snug fit.
The SideStream mask incorporates a vent design that directs medication away from the eyes.
Our SideStream uses diamond jet technology, providing consistent drug delivery, time after time.
Maintenance
Product details