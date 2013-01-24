Home
      The Sidestream mask is used with Sidestream high-efficiency nebulisers. This reusable mask is contoured to comfortably fit the face, and the adjustable elastic strap provides a snug fit. This adult mask must only be hand-washed. See all benefits

      The Sidestream mask is used with Sidestream high-efficiency nebulisers. This reusable mask is contoured to comfortably fit the face, and the adjustable elastic strap provides a snug fit. This adult mask must only be hand-washed. See all benefits

      The Sidestream mask is used with Sidestream high-efficiency nebulisers. This reusable mask is contoured to comfortably fit the face, and the adjustable elastic strap provides a snug fit. This adult mask must only be hand-washed. See all benefits

      The Sidestream mask is used with Sidestream high-efficiency nebulisers. This reusable mask is contoured to comfortably fit the face, and the adjustable elastic strap provides a snug fit. This adult mask must only be hand-washed. See all benefits

        • Designed for adults
        • Replace after 6 months
        • Use with SideStream Nebulisers
        • Latex and DEHP free
        Contours to the face

        Contours to the face

        The soft and flexible material, combined with an elastic strap helps to ensure a comfortable and snug fit.

        Helps reduce aerosol leaks around the eyes*

        Helps reduce aerosol leaks around the eyes*

        The SideStream mask incorporates a vent design that directs medication away from the eyes.

        For specific use with SIdeStream nebulizers

        For specific use with SIdeStream nebulizers

        Our SideStream uses diamond jet technology, providing consistent drug delivery, time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Maintenance

          Replace
          After 6 months

        • Product details

          Materials
          Latex and DEHP free
          For use with
          SideStream Nebulizers
          Intended Use
          Designed for adults

            • * Data presented by Respironics at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine 16th International Congress, June 2007, Tours, France.