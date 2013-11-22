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All series

  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains

Discontinued

InfraPhil infrared lamp

HP3616

3.6
| (14) Reviews
Relieves muscular pains
Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp
See all benefits

Deep, focused infrared warmth

Relieves muscular pains

  • 150 W

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

Adjustable angle

Adjustable angle

The infrared lamp can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.

On/off switch

On/off switch

Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

14

Reviews

2

22/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I love it

I have my Philips infrared lamp for a while now, using is when catch cold or have sinusitis... I really help to go back to form and safe me a lot of money in earnings making my ill leave 50% shorter every time I been unlucky to catch cold.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for relief of muscle aches and pains

If you are suffering from aching muscles or muscle pain from over exercise, cramps, muscle pulls, or whatever, the relief provided by this product is amazing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for relief of muscle aches and pains

If you are suffering from aching muscles or muscle pain from over exercise, cramps, muscle pulls, or whatever, the relief provided by this product is amazing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp

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