2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP3616
150 W
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
The infrared lamp can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.
Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.
3.6
of 5
14
Reviews
MagdaP
22/11/2013
United Kingdom
I love it
I have my Philips infrared lamp for a while now, using is when catch cold or have sinusitis... I really help to go back to form and safe me a lot of money in earnings making my ill leave 50% shorter every time I been unlucky to catch cold.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp
Reval
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great for relief of muscle aches and pains
If you are suffering from aching muscles or muscle pain from over exercise, cramps, muscle pulls, or whatever, the relief provided by this product is amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp
Feather1
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great for relief of muscle aches and pains
If you are suffering from aching muscles or muscle pain from over exercise, cramps, muscle pulls, or whatever, the relief provided by this product is amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3616 InfraPhil infrared lamp