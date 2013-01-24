Home
    InfraPhil infrared lamp

    HP3616
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Relieves muscular pains
      -{discount-value}

      InfraPhil infrared lamp

      HP3616
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Relieves muscular pains

      Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £39.00

      InfraPhil infrared lamp

      Relieves muscular pains

      Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

      Relieves muscular pains

      Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £39.00

      InfraPhil infrared lamp

      Relieves muscular pains

      Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

        Relieves muscular pains

        Deep, focused infrared warmth

        • 150 W
        Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

        Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

        Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

        Adjustable angle

        Adjustable angle

        The infrared lamp can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.

        On/off switch

        On/off switch

        Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        The infrared lamp has a cord storage holder at the back of the appliance. Simply wrap the cord around it and it can easily be stored again.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Adjustability
          0-40 degrees (backwards)
          On/off switch
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          1  kg
          Product dimensions
          22.0 x 13.0 x 18.5 (H x W x D)  cm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          180  m
          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          220/230 or 240/250 V  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          24.0 x 28.8 x 62.4 (H x W x D)  cm
          F-box weight
          1  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          192  pcs
          A-box weight
          6.4  kg
          F-box dimensions
          22.5 x 14.0 x 20.4 (H x W x D)  cm

        • Technical specifications

          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Type of lamps
          PAR 38E, 150 W + prismatic rings for more focus
          Lifetime of lamp
          750 sessions of 10 minutes

        • Safety

          IEC certified
          Complies to IEC 60335

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          Germany

        • Medical appliance

          Medical Device Directive
          • 2007/47/EC
          • MDD 93/42/EEC

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884361601000

        • Easy storage

          Cord storage
          Yes

