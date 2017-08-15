2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP3621
200 W
Focused treatment area
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
3.7
of 5
29
Reviews
Ozzie47
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Great. First time user of infra red treatment after 3 15 minute sessions pain free. Better than pain killers and lotions. Would recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare infrared lamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare infrared lamp
Danny12321
24/09/2025
Nederland
Geld dik waard
Werkt gewoon goed. Al jaren gebruikt na een ongeluk waarbij ik de onderste rugwervels brak.
Pros
Compact, functioneel, makkelijk in gebruik.
Cons
Vrij kort snoer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp
Versteden
20/04/2024
Nederland
Duurzame, goedwerkende lamp
Deze lamp gaat al meer dan 12 jaar mee! Overgenomen van ouders en nu ervaar ik zelf de positieve werking.
Pros
Stevige kast, verstelbaar, goed schoon te houden en goed te richten
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp