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  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief

Discontinued

InfraCare infrared lamp

HP3621

3.7
| (29) Reviews
Effective pain relief
Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp
See all benefits

Deep penetrating infrared warmth

Effective pain relief

  • 200 W

  • Focused treatment area

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

29

Reviews

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Great. First time user of infra red treatment after 3 15 minute sessions pain free. Better than pain killers and lotions. Would recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare infrared lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare infrared lamp

24/09/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Geld dik waard

Werkt gewoon goed. Al jaren gebruikt na een ongeluk waarbij ik de onderste rugwervels brak.

Pros

Compact, functioneel, makkelijk in gebruik.

Cons

Vrij kort snoer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp

20/04/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Duurzame, goedwerkende lamp

Deze lamp gaat al meer dan 12 jaar mee! Overgenomen van ouders en nu ervaar ik zelf de positieve werking.

Pros

Stevige kast, verstelbaar, goed schoon te houden en goed te richten

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3621 InfraCare-infraroodlamp

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