200 Watt infrared halogen lamp

The Philips InfraCare HP 3621 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 20 x 30 cm, for example shoulder, elbow, calf or neck. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 200 Watt have been optimised to provide a clear focused treatment as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.