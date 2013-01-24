Home
    SalonStraight Pro XL Straightener

    HP4667/00
    Styles in seconds, stays all day
      SalonStraight Pro XL Straightener

      HP4667/00

      Styles in seconds, stays all day

      Turn heads with your style. Choose the SalonStraight Pro – with its high quality ceramic plates and professional styling temperature of 205ºC - for long-lasting shiny, straight results in an instant.

        Styles in seconds, stays all day

        SalonStraight Pro

        • 205°C
        • Ceramic
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

        Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

        These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        205°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Maximum temperature
          205  °C

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

