    SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

    HP4668/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

      HP4668/00

      Turn heads with your style. The SalonStraight Seduce features ceramic plates, adjustable digital settings and a professional top temperature of 210ºC, letting you create good-looking straight, wavy or curly styles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

      Free your inner stylist

      Turn heads with your style. The SalonStraight Seduce features ceramic plates, adjustable digital settings and a professional top temperature of 210ºC, letting you create good-looking straight, wavy or curly styles.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Rounded edges for perfect curls and beautiful waves

        Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          45-65  W

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick

