    Styles in seconds, stays all day
      Styles in seconds, stays all day

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and Even Heat Technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles. See all benefits

        Styles in seconds, stays all day

        SalonStraight Pro

        • 215°C
        • Ceramic Tourmaline
        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        215°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Ceramic Tourmaline plates for sleek, frizz-free shiny hair

        Tourmaline is a precious gemstone with natural ionic properties. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These specially developed plates harness the unique properties of ceramic and tourmaline to perfectly distribute heat across the plate surface for smooth gliding and high shine results. Enjoy sleek, frizz-free shiny hair by styling with Ceramic Tourmaline plates.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Maximum temperature
          215  °C

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

