    SalonShine Ion Hairdryer

    Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment
      Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.

      Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.

        Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment

        • 1500 W
        • IonBoost
        • Comb diffuser
        For healthy, shiny moisture-rich hair

        For healthy, shiny moisture-rich hair

        Ion nourishment: Streams of ions are released, surrounding your hair for penetration of moisture deep into the follicle, leaving you with shiny, smooth, moisture-rich hair.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will pack easily into even the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

        For gentle drying, easy styling and extra shine

        For gentle drying, easy styling and extra shine

        For a polished, shiny smooth look

        For a polished, shiny smooth look

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 x 2048  mm
          Pallet quantity
          256  pcs
          Number of layers
          8
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          4

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-887-00
          EAN
          Yes
          Country of origin
          China

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          151 x 77 x 236  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          444  g
          F-box dimensions
          258 x 94 x 218  mm
          F-box volume (cm3)
          5287
          F-box weight (including product)
          591  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          530 x 394 x 238  mm
          A-box volume (cm3)
          49699
          A-box weight (including products)
          5528  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          1500  W
          Material housing
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          Icy silver,green pearl and green lightening

