    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4991/00
    • The dryer that hairdressers would use at home The dryer that hairdressers would use at home The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

        SalonDry Pro

        SalonDry Pro

        Hairdryer

        The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

        SalonDry Pro 2200 W

        • 2200 W
        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

        This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

        The ceramic element issues far-infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.

        Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

        The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

        Salon length 3 m power cord for maximum flexibility

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          2200  W
          Colour/finishing
          Caviar Satin.NanoDiamond black
          Cord length
          3  m
          Housing material
          ABS/PC

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Curly
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

