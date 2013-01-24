Home
    HP6390/20
    PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair
      PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair

      Found a hair on your face and want to get rid of it immediately? Philips Precision Trimmer is your instant face hair removal solution. Small and compact enough to take it everywhere you want. It will keep your face smooth and hair free.

      PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair

      Found a hair on your face and want to get rid of it immediately? Philips Precision Trimmer is your instant face hair removal solution. Small and compact enough to take it everywhere you want. It will keep your face smooth and hair free. See all benefits

        PrecisionPerfect - Quick way to remove facial hair

        Remove facial hair. Anywhere. Any time.

        • Face
        Easy and safe facial hair removal.

        Easy and safe facial hair removal.

        Easy and safe facial hair removal with the standard trimming head for soft and silky skin. The Philips Precision Trimmer is a trimmer rather than a blade. This means it can be used for gentle, pain-free removal of all types of unwanted facial hair. With the Philips Precision Trimmer no lip, brow or chin hair will stand between you and a perfectly smooth face.

        Perfectly shaped eyebrows with the precision attachment.

        Perfectly shaped eyebrows with the precision attachment.

        Precise eyebrow shaping. Allows you to control how much of the trimmer to use on your face so you don't need to worry about removing more than a single hair.

        Shape definition with 2 trimming length options (2 mm and 4 mm).

        Shape definition with 2 trimming length options (2 mm and 4 mm).

        2-length trimming comb lets you precisely shape eyebrows to 2 mm and 4 mm. Simply attach the precision head to the trimming head and start using to achieve a precise and uniform result.

        Additional portable tweezers for absolute precision.

        Additional portable tweezers for absolute precision.

        Additional portable tweezers let you get rid of unwanted facial hair with absolute precision.

        Comes with a delicate cleaning brush for optimal hygiene.

        Cleaning is remarkably easy! Comes with a delicate cleaning brush for optimal hygiene. Keep the device dry to protect it for longer use.

        Takes AAA batteries for use any time, anywhere.

        It works on AAA batteries, so you can use it any time, anywhere!

        Lightweight and compact for complete control.

        The Philips PrecisionPerfect Trimmer is compact, lightweight and easy to use, providing you with complete shaping and hair removal control wherever you are. It fits in your bag or purse and comes in a fashionable colour with an attractive chrome ring and button design. It's great for on-the-go touch-ups and even comes with a cap to protect the delicate trimming head. To start using, simply slide the on/off switch, place the trimming head onto the hair you want to remove and glide it against the direction of your hair growth. For best results, keep skin taut while trimming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Hot Pink
          Finishing
          Metallic
          Handle
          Compact

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush
          Battery
          Cordless Operation
          Portability
          Portable and Compact to carry on

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Performance

          Safe Hair Removal
          Integrated trimmer head
          Shape Definition
          • 2-mm and 4-mm trimming comb
          • Precision attachment
          • Tweezers for eyebrows

