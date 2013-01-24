Home
    DryCare Prestige

    MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    HP8280/00
    Lock in moisture for shiny, healthy hair
      The innovative sensor in our DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. This gives up to 85% moisture preservation (measured after 5 minutes of drying, in 2013). See all benefits

      The innovative sensor in our DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. This gives up to 85% moisture preservation (measured after 5 minutes of drying, in 2013). See all benefits

        Lock in moisture for shiny, healthy hair

        Ultimate moisture retention, best shine and softness

        • MoistureProtect Sensor
        • 2300 W
        • Ionic conditioning
        • Cool shot
        MoistureProtect Sensor

        MoistureProtect Sensor

        The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair's drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor based on your needs.

        Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor

        Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor

        Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.

        Protection from overheating

        Protection from overheating

        The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results while caring for your hair.

        Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz-free, shiny hair

        Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz-free, shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

        Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

        Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from three heat and two speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

        Cool Shot to set your style

        Cool Shot to set your style

        The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Wattage
          2100-2300  W
          Cord length
          2.5 m
          Motor
          DC
          Dual Voltage
          No

        • Caring technologies

          MoistureProtect technology
          Yes
          Ionic Care
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Features

          Cool Shot
          Yes
          6 temperature settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Nozzle
          Diffuser

