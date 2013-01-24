Search terms
Lock in moisture for shiny, healthy hair
The innovative sensor in our DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. This gives up to 85% moisture preservation (measured after 5 minutes of drying, in 2013). See all benefits
The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair's drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor based on your needs.
Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair condition and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results while caring for your hair.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from three heat and two speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.
The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
